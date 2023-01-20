INDIANA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Do you have old tapes, VHS, 8mm, super 8 or cassettes laying around your home collecting dust? Memory Lane Media has the solution for you. The company, based out of Indiana will convert your home videos and old film into files that can be played on modern devices. “Media that they probably haven’t been able to access in quite some time,” says Brittany Fleming.

No matter how many old tapes you have, Memory Lane Media can help, “Our record so far is 90 VHS on one flash drive,” says co-owner Dan Fleming.

The services are somewhat of a lost art anymore, and some people take up the skill as a hobby. Dan and Brittany decided to start the business full time. They service parts of Western and Central Pennsylvania. “It takes specialized equipment, it really takes a lot of care and time to do it right,” says Dan. “We just found out that we’re the highest rated digitization in all of Western and Central Pennsylvania.”

The process is pretty simple. Memory Lane Media makes it pretty easy to do! “We have three options, the one is bring them to Indiana, we’ll set up an appointment, drop them off at our headquarters, the second option if you’d like to you can mail them to us – we’ll send you out the proper packaging, and the third option is for a small fee we’ll come out here and pick them up, digitize them and bring them back in their final format,” says Dan.

Memory Lane Media is located at 665 Philadelphia Street Suite 110A in Indiana. Give Dan and Brittany a call at (724) 406-9679. You can learn more about Memory Lane Media by clicking here.