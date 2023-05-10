STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Jana Marie Foundation envisions “communities working together to knock down walls and transform emotional distress into resilience and hope.”

Through the power of dialogue and creative expression, this Centre County-based organization hopes to spark conversations, build connections, and promote mental well-being among young people and their communities.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with the President of the Jana Marie Foundation, Marisa Vicere, and office manager, Hannah Brewster to hear more about the programs available at the Jana Marie Foundation.

Vicere created the Jana Marie Foundation as her way to heal and grieve following the death of her sister Jana Marie by suicide. She wanted to make sure no one felt completely alone.

Their programs and events raise awareness, inspire hope, and cultivate the skills and values that promote mental well-being.

Check out J.A.M Fest on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 12 pm to 5 pm. JAM stands for “Jana’s Art & Music Festival.” It will be located at Fraser St. & MLK, Jr. Plaza in State College, Centre County.

ABOUT THE EVENT:

“Join us for a celebration of mental health awareness month, where we’ll be hosting vendors from around Centre County, who will be facilitating stations that encourage mindfulness, creative expression, and overall mental well-being. There will be live music, opportunities to learn about community resources and a bunch of fun activities!”

You can also help Jana Marie Foundation continue to help others in the 814 through Centre Gives! The 36-hour online giving event is happening May 10-11, 2023. Click here to donate to the Jana Marie Foundation.