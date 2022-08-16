ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ — One local woman from Altoona is working to “normalize normal bodies.” Janei Forbes, also known under the Tik Tok handle @ohh.heyy.its.nayy has over 90.1K followers and growing. Forbes is the body behind the movement and it’s her mission to help all people love the bodies they were given!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Janei Forbes and Angela Toroian, an independent portrait photographer.

Forbes tells us about her journey to loving and accepting her body and her trending hashtag “FLY — First Love Yourself.” She is seeking models representing the following groups to participate in her upcoming photoshoot on September 11, 2022.

PositiviNAY presents: Normalizing Normal Bodies is a photoshoot looking to normalize and empower the following people:

Mom bods

LGBTQ+

Boudoir

Swimwear

Disabilities (physical and mental)

Mature 55 years old and up

Cancer survivors

People of Color

Men/dad bods

People in recovery (drugs, alcohol, eating disorders, sex, etc)

Athletic Body Types

Mental Health (domestic and sexual abuse survivors, self-harm, depression, anxiety, etc)

Plus-size

If you would like to participate, reach out to Janei Forbes via the Facebook Group PositiviNAY.

Models Jacine Harr and Rebecca Rago also make an appearance showing their beauty in the bodies they were given!

Forbes says her goal is “to embrace the bodies we have.” She continues to say “Bodies come in all shapes, colors, and sizes, and to me, we were created in our own unique way. My goal with this event is to help encourage everyone participating or supporting to love themselves a little bit more than they currently do. Whether you are 100 pounds to 350 pounds, you can still love yourself and embrace the body you have.”