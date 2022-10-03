Evolution Expressions is a non-profit arts for healing organization with the mission to assist healthy youth development through strengthening families. They promote “the well-being of individuals and families in our community…by providing quality and accessible behavioral health and counseling services for children, adolescents, and their families.”

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Ashleigh Nearhoof from Evolution Expressions to hear about the non-profit and the 4th Annual Monster Mash Cash Bash that benefits this great organization.

The “Monster Mash Cash Bash” is Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 6 PM – 11 PM at the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona. Proceeds from the event will go towards the purchase of much-needed group materials such as art supplies, musical instruments, food, and special event opportunities to help children and families reach their treatment goals through Evolution Expressions.

The Monster Mash Cash Bash offers multiple cash prizes, a costume contest, DJ, and a catered meal! In order to reach its fundraising goals, Evolution Expressions is looking to the community for donations of raffle baskets and sponsorships for the event. With 400 guests attending, the fundraiser is the largest for the year.

Evolution Expressions empowers and supports youth and families through nurturing, holistic and compassionate behavioral and mental health counseling. They have been able to progress towards this goal through offering trauma-focused Arts For Healing groups for children and their families in need of specialized support; Mom’s support group for mothers with children involved in counseling services; ALLIES- a support and educational group for youth on the LGBTQI spectrum; Zumba Fitness and Yoga for children to experience the psychological benefits of meditation and exercise; J.A.M.- Juveniles Appreciating Music to allow children to process their emotions through a musical outlet; and the BREATHE group (Building resilience and empowering abilities through healthy exercise) to help children get outside and reduce stress through physical wellbeing.

