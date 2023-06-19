ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —Don’t miss out on an exciting night of fun and philanthropy. Buy your tickets now and invite your friends for a night of French Riviera-style glitz, glamour, gaming, and giving back! Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Ehrin Ward, Gala Committee member, and Johnny Suchta from Florals on the Corner to hear all about the Monte Carlo Gala.

The Monte Carlo Gala promises to be a grand, sophisticated, and entertaining evening. It will be on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Altoona Grand Hotel starting at 6 pm.

Click here to get your tickets!

ABOUT THE MONTE CARLO GALA:

“We encourage our guests to wear fashionable formal attire, ala South of France, black tie – if you choose. The evening will include a Monte Carlo casino, elegant décor, live music, dining, cocktails, and dancing. The auctions will feature dream vacations, excursions, overnight stays, sculptures, and other wonderful items.

Our celebrity blackjack dealers will guide you through the games, and with each win, you’ll earn chips that can be redeemed for amazing prizes! The Casino will be open all evening and players can use their winnings to buy beautiful, bountiful gift baskets; the silent auction will offer unique shopping fun. Featured local vendors are spirits from Excise Distillery, gourmet cuisine by Altoona Grand Hotel, and live music by Uptown Jazz.”

Reservations are required by Friday, July 14th, and can be made online or by contacting the museum. Enjoy a special room rate on king and whirlpool rooms by mentioning “SAMA Gala” upon calling the Altoona Grand Hotel at 814-946-1631.

This annual event benefits the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) and our exceptional programs, numerous changing exhibitions, and award-winning educational experiences. SAMA’s Gala is one of four signature fundraisers and provides critical support to the Museum.

If you loved the flowers you saw during the segment, give Florals on the Corner a call at 814- 886-0886. They are based out of Lilly, Pa.