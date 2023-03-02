HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mom and daughter duo Colleen Shadwick and Angelina Myers decided to team up to create a baby boutique called ‘Loving Leo Baby Boutique.’ The mission of Loving Leo is to raise awareness for Angelina’s grandfather, Leo who is living with Alzheimer’s. Angelina named her son after her grandfather, and felt inspired to name her business after him too. Her grandfather Leo, and her son have an incredible bond and Angelina said his grandson has given him new life.

Loving Leo Baby Boutique was created from a mother and daughter’s dream to own a business together doing something they love all while raising awareness for a cause that is very near and dear to their hearts.

Angelina was working as a teacher, before deciding to stay at home full time with her babies. She says this ‘side hustle’ allows her to have the flexibility that she needs, while still sharing her skillsets through her business.

Colleen, Angelina’s mom lives in the Philadelphia area but is able to help the business from afar. Together Colleen and Angelina have created a beautiful line of baby products like bibs, wraps, swaddles, burp cloths, and more.

To learn more about Loving Leo Baby Boutique click here or check out their Instagram page by clicking here.