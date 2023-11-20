CRESSON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Aloysius College has created a scholarship to honor alumnus Tim Michrina. The 2014 graduate earned a degree in English education during his time at the school and was an active participant in the theater department.

Michrina was from Portage and suffered a near-fatal heart attack his senior year, but recovered in what many called a miracle, and went on to perform as the lead in Godspell. He also taught in Alaska and later at the Northern Cambria School District.

Unfortunately, Tim passed away in 2021 from a heart condition at the age of 31. Now, Mount Aloysius College is honoring him by creating the Tim Michrina Scholarship which will go to a student involved in the arts.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Dan Evers, Assistant Professor & Director of Theatre at Mount Aloysius College to hear more about Tim and this wonderful scholarship.

To donate, visit www.mtaloy.edu/tim or for more information, call the Mount Aloysius Institutional Advancement at 814-886-6396.