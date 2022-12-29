HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with the 2023 Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania First Runner Up Laurah Zeek to talk about her advocacy, platform, and MLK Service Project with the Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania Organization.

The mission of Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania is “to provide an opportunity of achievement for women who happen to be wheelchair users to successfully advocate and educate for the more than 60 million Americans living with a disability.”

Zeek has been working to help make her hometown of Hollidaysburg, Blair County more accessible. From sidewalks to buildings, and everything in between, Zeek wants to make a difference in her community for those who use wheelchairs. Now, she is collecting items for the Mending Hearts Animal Rescue to help animals in need in the 814.

Zeek, an animal lover, is collecting items for the Mending Hearts Animal Rescue in Hollidaysburg, Blair County for her Martin Luther King Day Service project. Items include the following:

Paper Towels

Purina Pro Plan Sensitive Skin and Stomach

Canned Green Beans

Clorox Wipes

Tissues

4’ or 6’ Mountain Leashes(Thick Round Style)

Pens(Roller Style)

Letter Size File Folders

Scoop-able Cat Litter

Canned Cat Food

Canned Kitten Food

Purina Kitten Chow

Nyla-Bone(Medium/Large)

Small Dog Treats

Dog Toys

Purina Cat Chow(Complete and Naturals)

If you would like to donate, reach out to Laurah via email or her Facebook page.