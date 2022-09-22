HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with the 2023 Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania First Runner Up Laurah Zeek to talk about her advocacy, platform, and amazing experiences with the Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania Organization.



The mission of Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania is “to provide an opportunity of achievement for women who happen to be wheelchair users to successfully advocate and educate for the more than 60 million Americans living with a disability.”

Zeek shares how she is working to help make her hometown of Hollidaysburg, Blair County more accessible. From sidewalks to buildings, and everything in between, Zeek wants to make a difference in her community for those who are wheelchair users. If you’d like to follow her journey or work with her to make a difference here in the 814 reach out to her via email or follow her Facebook page!