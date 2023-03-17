ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local musical duo, Jack Servello and Bill Dann have been teaming up for years to bring creative, catchy, original tunes to the 814 area and beyond. While you only hear Jack Servello singing and playing the songs, it’s Bill Dann who comes up with the lyrics. The two have been working together since 2007 creating over 70 songs together since.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar sit down with the musicians to hear what they’ve been working on.

Scroll down to hear Jack perform some original Irish songs!

“Jack does the leg work. I’m just the lyric guy,” says Dann. “What Jack does with my lyrics is nothing short of amazing.”

Jack Servello sings “The Irish Snake That Got Away” written by Bill Dann.

Jack Servello sings “The Lucky Charms Of Love” written by Bill Dann.

When asked about the songwriting process Jack says the lyrics speak to him and he goes from there. Bill and Jack work together to write fun, novelty songs and jingles for businesses, individuals, or just for fun. You can check out their Facebook page, Youtube, and website for more details on their original music.

Jack Servello performs a Studio 814 original jingle!