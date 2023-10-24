ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready for some amazing science experiments with the folks from the Lions Learning Lab at Penn State Altoona. Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar join Lynn Dalby and Dr. Justin Huffman in the 814 Kitchen to conduct some eye-catching and fun experiments.

With Halloween right around the corner, Penn State Altoona’s Lions Learning Lab is hosting a “Spooktacular Science Show” on October 28, 2023, from 1-4 PM at the Misciagna Family Center and Hawthorn Building at Penn State Altoona.

For more information, contact Lynn Dalby at lak16@psu.edu.