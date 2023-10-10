Who’s ready for Halloween? Spooky Season 2023 is here! Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar put on a Halloween Fashion Show with the help of some of their friends. Check out these amazing costumes from HalloweenCostumes.com.

Morgan Koziar looks hot hot hot in her Women’s Sexy Fire Captain Costume that she paired with black pants. She is definitely going to spark a flame at this year’s Halloween party!

This firefighter’s axe is the perfect finishing touch for Captain Koziar.

No firefighter is complete without her trusty pal! Rebecca Petner shows off every lovely inch of her “Fido Fashionista flare” with this Dressy Dalmatian Costume. Be the happy “spot” of the party with this sheer-sleeved number!

Need the perfect accessory to go with your firefighter or Dalmatian costume? Then this fire hydrant purse is just what you need to complete the look.

Here comes the sun! Show everyone how bright your future will be with this Adult’s Inflatable Sun Costume.

Our Chef Janet is simply radiant!

Women, don’t settle for those boxy Darth Vader costumes this Halloween. Our WTAJ Sales Account Executive Lindsay Farabaugh is using The Force in this little black number.

Step into this Inflatable Adult Raptor Ride-On Costume and transform into a prehistoric Raptor rider. Our Commercial Producer Jose Alban is ready for ANY adventure.

Show Halloween Town in its spookiest style when you wear this officially licensed Adult Disney Jack the Pumpkin King costume from Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The “Our Made By Us” team worked to recreate Jack, The Pumpkin King. Our Sports Reporter Riley Holsinger brings the Disney classic to life!

ABOUT MADE BY US:

“We believe that costumes have the power to create some of life’s best moments. That’s why we started Made by Us. This diverse selection of costumes and accessories is all artfully designed and expertly crafted by our talented team of artists, designers, and developers.

Each project begins with a passion for true quality–embroidered patches, faux fur cut with care, and hand-selected fabrics that are as durable as they are comfortable. Those are just a few examples of how much craft and creativity we put into each and every product. Just for you.

No matter how much time it takes, our goal has always remained the same–to create products that inspire your life’s best moments–the big, the small, the funny, the spooky, and the sweet. The moments we all cherish. That’s Made by Us.“