ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready for this week’s homestand games. Grab your peanuts and cracker jacks for the Altoona Curve as they take on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Tuesday, May 30, 2023, through Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner chats with Mike Kessling, Director of Marketing, Promotions, & Special Events at the Altoona Curve to hear about all of the exciting promotions happening in Curve PA this week! Some quick highlights include Salute to Famous Birds on Tuesday, Game of Hope honoring cancer survivors on Wednesday, and Meme Night on Thursday.

Saturday, June 3rd is Star Wars Night! A galaxy far far away is coming back to PNG Field with reenactors and fun for the whole family. Darth Vader and Jedi Loco duke it out on Studio 814.

Click here for a full list of promotions.