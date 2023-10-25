ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Chef Janet of Sip and Saute is making some delicious pasta in the 814 Kitchen. She shows Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar how to create a creamy chicken carbonara.

Sip and Sauté by DeGennaro offers personal chef/food consultant services in clients’ homes and businesses! Call 814-515-1191 for more information.

Brunch, Breakfast, Dinners, Luncheons, and a great girls’ night out with appetizers or just dessert and coffee in your home or business. All she needs is your kitchen! Chef Janet will wine and dine you! You provide food after completing the list with Chef Janet and pay by the hour for services rendered. Call 814-515-1191 to book and have Chef Janet cook!