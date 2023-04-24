ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair Creators Festival is this Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Heritage Plaza in Downtown Altoona. There will be live music, food, and local vendors!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with the folks from Smokin’ J’s BBQ and The Dirty Soda Shack, who will be at the event.

Jesse Venturini and Joseph Wagner are the owners of Smokin’ J’s BBQ. Wagner says “Jesse and I created Smokin’J’s so that we could share our love for barbecue with you all! Our sauces and rubs are our creations made with quality ingredients and down-home flavor.” From pulled pork, delicious kielbasa, coleslaw, and even buffalo mac n’ cheese — there is something for everyone at Smokin’ J’s. They are ready to cater your next event. Follow Smokin’ J’s BBQ on Facebook.

The Dirty Soda Shack is “Central PA’s first & only ‘Dirty Soda’ Truck/Trailer offering a rotating menu and fresh baked goods!” Maddie Petersen, co-owner of The Dirty Soda Shack whips up two delicious dirty sodas in the 814 Kitchen.

Made of soda “spiked” with cream, flavored syrups, and/or fruit juices, “dirty soda” has been described as an “alcohol-free mocktail” originating in the U.S. Mountain West. The Dirty Soda Shack caters birthday parties, company events, fundraisers, weddings, showers, holiday events, and more. They bring the party to you!

There really is something for everyone at The Dirty Soda Shack. They offer diet soda and sugar-free syrup options, as well as caffeine-free options for the kiddos. Follow The Dirty Soda Shack on Facebook!