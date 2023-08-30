Shanna Shultz from Martin’s Foods stops by Studio 814 to share some Snack and Supper Solutions for the Busy Sports Season while kids are in school. She chats great ideas for carb-nutrient snacks before exercising or playing a sport, Grab & Go meals, and an easy one-pan-meal.

Peanut Butter Energy Bites are super easy to make and delicious! Click here for the full recipe.

How about a one-pan dinner? Try this Tater Bite Shepherd’s Pie.

Virtual dietician classes, recipes, and more are all available online.

ABOUT SHANNA SHULTZ, RD, LDN:

Shanna Shultz is a Registered Dietitian (RD) and Licensed Dietitian Nutritionist (LDN). Born and raised in central Pennsylvania, she received her Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition, Foods, & Exercise from Virginia Tech. Shanna strives to break intimidation around recipes and culinary techniques; cheering customers on to tackle any creation. She loves foodie adventures, whether that be baking at home with her little sous chef or out exploring local food fare.