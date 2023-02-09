ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re still trying to decide what to get your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day, a local jewelry shop has made it easy with a special Valentine’s Day bundle. Now through February 14, if you spend $99 at Your Jewelry Box, you will also get a bundle of roses, chocolates from Bedford Candies, as well as a certificate for dinner at Finelli’s Italian Villa in Altoona.

“We thought if we could partner with other local community based businesses we can enhance one another’s businesses,” says Your Jewelry Box owner, Devin Mullen.

Devin thought the idea would be a great option for couples who are looking to stretch their dollars and create a special experience for their loved ones on Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day is all about showing your loved one how much you care. Traditionally, Valentine’s Day is celebrated with gifts, cards, roses, chocolates, wine, and jewelry. This is a day where couples usually try to do a little extra to show their significant other that they care.

“Valentines day is about creating a moment – just creating something special – it doesn’t matter if you want to celebrate with jewelry or you wanna celebrate with dinner or chocolates we figured -let’s make this easy and we’ll sort of pulled it all together,” says Mullen.

“Our entire business is the sentiment business you know we’re about capturing moments, capturing memories putting them into a trinket into something you hold forever and again it’s about building these relationships with people our customers are our life line in any business let’s face it,” says Mullen.

While many people might think a large jewelry store would be out of their price range, Your Jewelry Box tries to keep a range of items in store that can fit every budget. Owner Devin Mullen says, when it comes to jewelry it’s not always about how much you spend on a particular piece. He says it’s the thought that’s behind it. The fact that you’re making a choice to make someone close to you feel special.

There’s something for everyone truly you know we carry a quality product but it doesn’t matter whether your budget is $25 dollars or 25,000 dollars we have something across the entire range and we want you to find the piece that’s right for you it’s not about us trying to tell you what’s fashion forward or trendy or anything like that it’s about you finding a piece that speaks to your style,” says Mullen.

Your Jewelry Box is located at 908 Logan Blvd in Altoona. You can learn more about the selection their by calling (814) 940-7312 or clicking here for for more information.