BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new business in downtown Bedford is combining art and wine together to bring a new concept to town. Composition Art & Wine Bar is a lounge that gives customers a relaxing environment to unwind in while they sip a smooth glass of wine.

The bar offers a series of art classes and workshops for people to sign up for to learn a new skill or art form such as resin work, leather work, felt work, and more! Co-owner Sara Letzo started the business after closing 10/09 Kitchen in Bedford. “We still had the liquor license, and I’m a true self-starter/entrepreneur so I thought why not create a business that combines some of the best things. I’ve always been a supporter of James and his work, so I thought this was a wonderful way to do that,” says Letzo.

Those interested in taking on of their classes can create a leather bag, or passport holder, they can learn about how to create an art piece out of felt, or even make a serving board using resin! These classes provide a fun venue for people to get out and about, be social and learn something new.

To learn more about Composition Art & Wine Bar click here. You can also visit the wine bar at 127 East Pitt Street in Bedford or call 814-310-5446.