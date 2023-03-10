STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Wearing kilts in the Ancient Forbes tartan, the pipers and drummers of the Nittany Highland Pipe Band come from throughout central Pennsylvania. Founded in 1973 near Penn State University, the band maintains an active schedule of parades and performances. The Nittany Highland Pipe Band is all about “performing, promoting, and perpetuating the skills and traditions of Highland bagpiping and drumming.”

Scroll down to hear the band play!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar chat with Pipe Major Betsy Gamble, Pipe Sergeant Tom Reyburn, and Drum Sergeant Andy Richards about the traditional attire, instruments, and history of the bagpipe.

In addition to parades, members serve the community at memorial services, weddings, and festive events as well as provide musical instruction on the Great Highland Bagpipe and Highland drumming.

The Nittany Highland Pipe Band plays their “Irish Set” consisting of the following songs: Minstrel Boy, Wearin’ o’ the Green, and Let Erin Remember. They then perform Bluebells of Scotland and Rainbow Country. Scroll down to the next video to hear “Amazing Grace.”

Band members on the Studio 814 show included Pipe Major Betsy Gamble, Pipe Sergeant Tom Reyburn, Drum Sergeant Andy Richards and his son Piper Liam Richards, Piper Herb Wilson, and Drummer Jeremy Gamble.

The Nittany Highland Pipe Band plays “Amazing Grace.”

The band is partially funded with a grant from the Carl and Janet Hill family via the Centre Foundation.