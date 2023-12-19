ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814 host Rebecca Petner sits down with Julia Paronish-Ludwig, Nurse Practitioner Resident Program Director at the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, and Becky Watt, Nurse Practitioner Resident to hear about their residency program.

The post-graduate primary care nurse practitioner residency at the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center. This residency is designed for new graduate family/adult gerontology nurse practitioners with a commitment to serving the Veteran population.

For more information, click here.