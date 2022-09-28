CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Jill Owens, co-owner of Revived & Company and owner of re.invent.ed, Allison Sayers. Sayers is also a vendor at Revived & Company. The ladies show off some adorable locally-made crafts and get us ready for their Old Schoolhouse Fall Market on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 10 AM – 4 PM.

The Old Schoolhouse Fall Market will feature over 50 vendors, live music from Joe Quick and Megan McGarry, and multiple food trucks for you to choose from including Larry’s BBQ, Fired Up Pizza, Ice House Cafe, MJ Concessions, and Polly & Co. Ice Cream Truck.

Revived & Company is a unique marketplace of over 60 talented vendors in a historic school building located at 410 Shaw Street (lower parking lot), Clearfield, Clearfield County.

M & M Land and Lawn Care will also be bringing gorgeous mums and pumpkins to purchase to the Fall Market! There is something for everyone at this fun-filled event highlighting all the great local vendors, music, and more in Central Pennsylvania.

Check out Revived & Company on Facebook and re.invent.ed for all the cute, fun crafts, antiques, and events happening right here in the 814.