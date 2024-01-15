BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Kathy Ramsey and Kelly McDaniel from the Bedford County Humane Society to hear all about Ollie. Ollie is estimated to be a 3-year-old Schnauzer mix.

On December 31, 2023, the Bedford County Humane Society, along with six other county humane societies recovered a large number of dogs from a home along Old Route 220 in Bedford. There were 93 dogs in the home — all of them male, except for one. They were matted and covered in their feces and urine. There were no dog toys in the home. Many of the animals did not even know what grass looked like until they were rescued.

Ollie is one of those rescued. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

If you would like to set up a meet and greet with Ollie, click here.