BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Omni Bedford Springs Resort revealed a life-size gingerbread house to kickoff their holiday season. The culinary team at the springs started building the structure two months ago. Pastry Chef Harshal Naik is the mastermind behind the gingerbread house, which is about the size of a playhouse. He worked on the house after hours at the springs, constructing the base, and baking squares of gingerbread to decorate the home with. Naik says he had a wonderful team to help him. He says he enjoyed assembling the model together with the team while listening to Christmas music. There’s no question that the springs works hard to create a magical feeling during the holidays. The resort plans to hold their Grand Illumination on Sunday November 27th, 2022 for the tree lighting ceremony and more holiday fun. The springs invites the public to come out and enjoy their Christmas displays. People can even have an edible photo printed on a gingerbread slice to take home.