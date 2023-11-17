BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Omni Bedford Springs Resort unveiled their annual gingerbread house creation yesterday in their main entrance. The resort hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony as a kick off to the holiday season on the property. Our Morgan Koziar was at the celebration and caught up with the pastry team to learn more about their creation.

The gingerbread village display in the lobby of Omni Bedford Springs Resort resembles the historic town of Bedford, Pennsylvania. The gingerbread display has become an annual tradition at Bedford Springs, however, this year’s display is larger and more impressive than ever.

45 students from the Building Construction program at Bedford County Technical Center, under instruction of Mr. Steve Sellers, used Chef Harshal’s plans to design and construct the framework of the village from wood within 10 days. Chef Harshal and his team of 5 pastrymen worked for 20 days preparing the bricks and then 7 days assembling the gingerbread village.

The display is an outstanding 34’ wide, 8’ deep, 12’ high and consists of 6,800 bricks made from 240 lbs of gingerbread dough, 60 lbs of royal icing, 40 lbs of marshmallow, 360 chocolate bars, 100 York peppermint patties and 1,400 peppermints.

Guests will be greeted by the sweet smell of gingerbread and our concierge, whose desk is within the gingerbread display. Also, guests will have the opportunity to decorate their own gingerbread house during their stay at Omni Bedford Springs Resort.

The gingerbread village is located at the main entrance of the resort. This event will engage not only hotel guests, but also the local community. There will be family friendly activities, photos with Santa Claus and the lighting of our holiday tree. Throughout the month of December, the resort will host Breakfast at the North Pole, where guests will have breakfast with Santa and his friends from the North Pole, participate in family friendly activities, and have another opportunity to enjoy the gingerbread village.

The Omni Bedford Springs Resort is located at 2138 Business 220 in Bedford. Click here to learn more about the resort and their upcoming events and celebrations.