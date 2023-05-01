CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On The Mend is a Christian band led by Adam and Jen Bell with bandmates Tim Larson on Bass, Jonah Bell on guitar and vocals, Brian Owens on drums, and Jim Beauseignor on electric guitar.

Adam and Jen have a heart for creating and “providing music that points to Jesus and the truth of His love.” They primarily desire to share their original music “birthed out of our faith, with other believers.” They understand that life is messy and that one doesn’t need to look far to find broken people, broken marriages, broken families, broken relationships, broken lives, and broken stories.

On The Mend’s song “The Way” is played on Rev Fm throughout the central PA region. The band has performed live music regionally throughout PA and has traveled as far as Florida and Alabama to share their music with fans.

On The Mend performs “Never Stop Singing,” an original song by Adam Bell.

The music video for their song “Never Stop Singing” has been shared over 5000 times on Facebook and has been viewed over 600,000 times worldwide. It was recorded in the Old Mud Church, a historic site in Philipsburg, PA.

On The Mend performs a cover of “Christ Be Magnified.” Follow On The Mend on Facebook!