ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Port Matilda is hosting an Our Lady of Guadalupe on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 4:30 PM.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Melissa Palacios Yahner and Xhonane Olivas who wanted to bring this celebration to the area.

“This is a celebration that the Altoona diocese has coordinated with a local church in State College, Good Sheperd,” Melissa said. “And it’s to celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe.

After the celebration, there will be a reception with tamales and Mexican bread!

HISTORY BEHIND THE CELEBRATION

In the 1500s, The Virgin Mary traveled to Mexico City and spoke with a poor native. Mary, who is the Lady of Guadalupe, wanted him to build a cathedral in Mexico City.

That native was Juan Diego and he along with the bishop collaborated to build the cathedral even though there were conflicts between Spain and the Mexican natives.