TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — When you visit Burket Farm, you look out into a field of bright pink, yellow, purple and red. Open now for their second season, these tulip are definitely a sight to see.

“Well we started this a year ago, it’s our second year of blooms we wanted to do something with the farm, we were a seventh generation farm family,” says owner Susan Zerbe.

With warmer weather on the way — taking a trip to Burket tulip farm is a great way to enjoy springtime.

“This is just refreshing for the spring when you want to get out and get the fresh air and look at the pretty flowers,” says Franklinville resident,” Missy Gensimore.

And they’ve grown many different varieties. “Some have a fluffier look to them some of them have ruffled edge, some have a smooth edge some have jagged edge so we try to plant a verities of different kinds so people can see what’s out there to look at,” says owner Susan Zerbe.



“They come and pick them pay an admission fee and then the tulips are a dollar a stem you just reach out and grab the tulip by the base and pull up if you get the bulb its a nice surprise for you you can take it home and plant it in your yard and it’ll come up next year for you,” says Zerbe.

The blooms are only around for the next three weeks, so be sure plan your trip soon.

Hours of operation are Wednesday through Sunday from 11am-6pm.

We’ll probably be out here multiple times throughout the season,” says Gensimore.

Burket Tulip Farm is located at 237 Burket Rd in Tyrone (Sinking Valley). Admission is $5 cash only, and tulips are able to be hand-picked for $1 a stem. Follow along on their Facebook page and Instagram for update on hours, operation, and upcoming events.