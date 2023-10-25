CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Film Festival is back! Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Pearl Gluck, co-founder and artistic director of the Centre Film Festival to hear what is in store for this year’s festival happening October 30, 2023, through November 5, 2023.

Filmmakers representing several of the movies featured in the 5th annual Centre Film Festival in State College, Philipsburg and on the PSU Main Campus – will be on hand to greet audiences and participate in Q&As following the screenings. The Festival films selected – from a record 600 submissions – include two world premieres, two U.S. premieres and over 40 Pennsylvania premieres.

You can watch at home or attend in person!

According to Gluck, in addition to increased enthusiasm each year, the numbers are a clear indication of the growing significance of the Centre Film Festival, the only festival of its kind in Central Pennsylvania.

About the in-person element, which is at the heart of the festival atmosphere, Gluck says, “This is a tremendous opportunity for local audiences to meet and converse with storytellers from other cultures, other parts of the world – other backgrounds besides the beautiful home we have here in the Centre Region. These artists hunger for the chance to have their stories told to a wider, more diverse audience, and we are able to make that connection between movie-makers and movie-goers right here in Centre County. It is very exciting, and we are eager to have the singular experience of a Film Festival here in our towns.”

