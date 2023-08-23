MILFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County International Overdose Day is back on Saturday, August 26. This event aims to help individuals who have lost someone to addiction connect. There are activities, ceremonies and tributes throughout the course of the event to help memorialize those who lost their battle with addiction.

One of the main sponsors of the event is Malibu Wellness Ranch. The wellness ranch serves as a destination for recovery. While the ranch is located on an 800-acre property in the Poconos, the facility is looking to serve individuals who are struggling with addiction anywhere. The ranch offers an experimental, substance abuse treatment opportunity for men and women in a serene and secluded campus environment.

Malibu Wellness Ranch was created as a place that could offer a longer, continuous treatment opportunity to clients to foster long-term recovery.

Tommy Mchugh is the Chief Operating Officer at Malibu Wellness Ranch. “We have 40 horses on site as a part of our equine program. We try to match the personality of the horse with the client,” says Mchugh. He says many of the programs include a lot of recreational activities. Malibu believes that learning how to participate and enjoy life again is essential to long-term recovery. But all of the programs are clinically driven.

Susie Gutshall is the Regional Outreach Manager for Malibu Wellness Ranch. Susie came on board after connecting with Tom after she lost her daughter to an overdose. Susie wanted to carry on her daughter’s legacy of wanting to help people, and says that working for the ranch is a great way to do that. Susie had some perspective when it came to the role, as she worked for years to help her daughter find treatment options to help with her battle. “We are very aware of Blair County and the overdose situation that we have. And we want to be a part of the community and we want to let people know that there is help out there,” says Gutshall.

To learn more about Malibu Wellness Ranch click here. You can also give the facility a call at or (814) 934-9314 or 1 (800) 8- MALIBU to learn more information. Most insurances are accepted including Medicaid.