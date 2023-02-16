ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — PA Beef Council Dietician Beth Stark stops by to share a delicious recipe for Beefy Sweet Potato Mash-Up. These tacos are the perfect addition to a family dinner night.

Beth says when you’re at the store shopping for your meat, you want to look for lean cuts that include the words “loin” or “round” in the name, such as top sirLOIN.

Some people might think that heart-healthy eating doesn’t always align with eating beef, but that’s not the case. There are many ways to incorporate lean beef into a heart-healthy diet.

Beth says about half the fat in beef is the monounsaturated fat.

Visit PABeef.org for a collection of 20 certified heart-healthy recipes. Or visit the PA Beef Council on Facebook by clicking here.