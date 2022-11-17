ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Since 2011, Patched Together has raised over $135,000 to support the provision of services to grieving children and families.

The Healing Patch provides free mentoring services for children and their families who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The organization is supported completely by grants, donations, and the efforts of volunteers!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Patched Together volunteers, Kent Tonkin and Gabrielle Cronin to hear why they volunteer with Patched Together and their involvement with the annual fundraiser at the Bavarian Aid Hall in Altoona, Blair County.

Rick Wertz from the US Sound Theatre and Chet Denny from The Pennsoulvanians perform an original from Rick Wertz called “Polka Dots on the Sidewalk” and Prince’s “Musicology.”

You can get tickets at the door at the Bavarian Aid Society on November 19, 2022. It’s just $5 per person. Doors open at 1:30 PM.