ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Gabrielle Cronin and Katie Whysong sit down with Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner to chat about Saturday, November 18th’s “Patched Together: A Day of Music” to benefit The Healing Patch at the Bavarian Aid Society in Altoona. Everything kicks off at 2 PM!

The 13th annual event takes place from 2-10 p.m. with 7 bands, basket raffles, 50/50’s, and a kids’ area. It’s family-friendly. Admission is just $5. Kids under 12 are free.

Wear a Patched Together t-shirt or Halloween costume and get in for free too!

This year’s theme: the Monster Patch.

ABOUT THE HEALING PATCH CHILDREN’S GRIEF PROGRAM: For children from preschool through 18 years old and their families

A Program for Loss and Hope for Grieving Children and Their Families

The Healing Patch Children’s Grief Program is a peer support program designed specifically for children and their families who have suffered the death of a significant person, such as a parent, sibling, grandparent, or close family member. The Healing Patch offers a safe environment where grieving children and their families can discover they are not alone in their grief by interacting with others who have encountered similar losses. By sharing memories and experiences, families discover that what they are going through is normal and that hope and healing are possible.

Locations:



Blair County | 20 Sheraton Drive, Altoona, PA 16601

Cambria County | 118 Ebony Road, Ebensburg, PA 15931

What happens at the Healing Patch?

Families who enroll in the Healing Patch meet for sessions that are held twice monthly on Tuesday or Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:00 pm from September to May. Every evening begins with a meal together. The children then break into age-specific groups where they engage in various activities and group discussions. The use of art, drama, storytelling, and play are just some of the ways children may choose to express their feelings and share with peers who can understand and empathize with those feelings. While the children are engaged, parents/guardians meet separately to discuss the impact of their significant person’s death on the family and learn how to help their children cope.