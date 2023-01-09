SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heirloom Pines Farm is a custom bakery that is bringing back the old recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation. Located in Somerset, Somerset County, Heirloom Pines Farm offers a wide variety of baked goods, dining options, and specialty coffee in their new uptown eatery.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar chat with the owner, Meagan Richter and Shanna Hetz, store manager all about their amazing homemade pastries. From blueberry scones to peanut butter brownies, and even birthday cakes for your furry friends — Richter can make anything you dream up!

One of the specialty custom cakes from Heirloom Pines Farm

The new uptown location features some of Shanna and Meagan’s favorite coffee varieties, roasted in Maine and available in whole bean or ground varieties. All of their baked goods are made fresh daily.

You can check out more of their menu and yummy treats on at the Heirloom Pines Farm website and their Facebook page!