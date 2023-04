Does your baby have a cow milk allergy? Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Dr. Jenna Timboe, a pediatrician and mom to a child with food allergies to discuss this most important topic.

Some signs of an infant cow milk allergy include rashes, reflux, and vomiting. Dr. Timboe says it’s never too early to go to your pediatrician if you think your baby has an allergy.

Switching to a hypoallergenic formula can help provide babies with relief from unpleasant symptoms.