ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Peerstar LLC peer support that offers help and support for your recovery. Certified specialist, Jamie Bush and regional director, Tyler Hindinger stopped by to share details on their programming and how they can help.

The Peer support specialists have walked in your shoes and ready to help. They’re ready to walk beside you as you journey through your own Mental Health and Substance Use Recovery.

Peer Support is a process of growth and self-discovery, encouraged by those who have the lived experience and special training to inspire hope that recovery is possible.

Peerstar LLC is located at 2900 Old Route 220 N in Altoona. Call 888-733-7781 for more details or click here to more.