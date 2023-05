BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar sits down with Pastor Doug Conway from Trinity Bellefonte United Methodist Church to hear all about their upcoming Pentecost in the Park.

Pentecost in the Park is Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 10 AM in Talleyrand Park in Bellefonte. There will be live music from On The Mend Christian Worship Band.