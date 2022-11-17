Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits hits the 814 Kitchen with Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar to share some of the best wine pairings for Thanksgiving Day. From appetizers to salads and of course, the turkey wine specialist, Dave, has got you covered! Here are the suggestions below:
- Appetizers & Perrier Jouet Grand Brut Champagne
- Salad & Cote Basque Rose
- Soup (pumpkin, squash, tomato) & Seghesio Chardonnay
- Main Course (turkey) & Clean Slate Riesling and/or Selection de la Hante Chenas
- Dessert & Bartenura Moscato d’Asti
For more information, click here. Please drink responsibly. Happy Thanksgiving!