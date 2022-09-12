Jacine Harr from Picture Perfect Parties by Jacine decorated the Studio 814 set in honor of the show moving time slot from 4 PM to 10 AM on WTAJ-TV. Harr specializes in balloon bouquets, backdrops, and detailed balloon displays. Picture Perfect Parties by Jacine, based out of Altoona, Blair County is ready to make your party or special event “pop!”

From birthday parties to anniversaries, wedding balloon arches, and more — you simply tell Jacine your vision and she will bring it to life. Like her Facebook page @picture perfect parties by Jacine or give her a call at 814-931-5409.