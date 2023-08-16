ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Michelle Day from the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Committee to hear all about the Pink Ribbon Classic Golf Tournament Benefitting the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Central PA. The event will be on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at the Scotch Valley Country Club. Click here to register!

Michelle created The Pink Ribbon Classic in 2008 initially in memory of her mother who was a prominent golfer in Pittsburgh.

MORE ABOUT THE GOLF TOURNAMENT:

The American Cancer Society’s Pink Ribbon Classic is a golf tournament that raises funds for the Society’s mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer…more specifically breast cancer! While progress has been made in breast cancer research, we still have a lot of work to do.

We invite you to support our efforts to finish the fight against cancer by joining us on Tuesday, August 29th at Scotch Valley Country Club for a day of first-class golf, networking, and fun. By bringing together communities within the Central PA region to this event, we are able to support the American Cancer Society’s mission in the fight against breast cancer.

Michelle with her mother. She created the golf tournament to honor her mom who lost her battle to Breast Cancer.

Follow Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Central PA on Facebook!