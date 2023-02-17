ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Race to Stupid and Pirate Blast are games created by sisters Cathy Tenaglia and Marie Eckl.

The sisters grew up in Daguscahonda, Ridgway Township. They attended Ridgway schools. Eckl currently lives in St Marys, Elk County, and Tenaglia lives in Philadelphia.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar play “Pirate Blast” with the game’s creators. Pirate Blast! Battle for Monkey Island is recommended for ages 8 and up. It’s a great way to connect with friends and family over the kitchen table and allow kids and adults to take time away from tablets and screens.

“Ahoy! Pack up your bananas, pirate rum, and monkey crew. It’s time to set sail for the open seas.

Captain your ships through battle to become King of Monkey Island. Throw all the supplies you have including cannonballs, monkeys, and dolphins at the other ships, sinking as many as you can. Be the last ship afloat and claim the throne of Monkey Island!”

You can order “Pirate Blast” online, or pick it up locally at SCG Hobby in Altoona, Latrobe, and Indiana, Pa. The ladies will also be at Mountain Fest in Ridgway from March 3, 2023, through March 5, 2023.

Watch Studio 814 hosts play Race to Stupid! Click here.

Want to know more about Race to Stupid?

Race to Stupid “is an outrageously fun party trivia game where you can outsmart the smartie pants with the stupidest answers and win the game. Unlike most party games, Race to Stupid puts your knowledge to the test in a hilarious, family-friendly way.”

Follow Race to Stupid on Facebook!

When they aren’t designing and creating games, Eckl is a veterinarian and Tenaglia is a landscape designer. Remember… “just because you get older doesn’t mean you have to grow up!” says Eckl and Tenaglia.