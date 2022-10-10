JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pitch Posh is “Pennsylvania’s 1st glamping and sleepover party delivery service.” Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar sit down with the owner of Pitch Posh, Sarah Owens to hear more about this creative and fun business that is helping people throw the most memorable parties.

Pitch Posh provides multiple services. From luxury indoor sleepovers to glamping outdoors, date nights, engagement surprises, and more, Owens and her team are ready to help make your dream a reality.

Add a little touch from Pitch Posh to any event or celebration! They “deliver backdrops that are anything but average. These luxury backdrops are perfect for capturing memories and encouraging your guests to take more photos at your event.”

Owens adds little details that make each sleepover special. She chats about her “Hocus Pocus,” “Sunday Football,” and “Superhero” themed set-ups. But it’s not just for the kiddos! She recently helped throw a 60th birthday party. You can also plan to have the perfect sleepover setting for your bridal party the night before the big wedding day.

Check out Pitch Posh on Facebook or Instagram.