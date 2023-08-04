DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The concept of a local short film is in its early stages of coming together but is slowly building up. “Colosseum,” is written and directed by Adam Jay Crawford, and hopes to reach audiences everywhere and bring advocacy to mental health issues.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with actor Brian Kadlecik to hear about his role in the movie.

“Colosseum” is about “two basketball players inadvertently becoming the answer to a pastor’s prayer for community healing following a racial hate crime on a basketball court.” Kadlecik plays the pastor.

To kick off the momentum for the film, director Adam Crawford and the crew will hold a Gala to bring mental health awareness to light. The Gala is set for Saturday, August 12th from 7-10:30 pm at Luigi’s Villa in DuBois. There will be an after-party at Invictus/Nightfall Night Club in DuBois with a cash bar.