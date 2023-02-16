HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Are you planning a wedding or know someone who is? Then you must attend The Wedding Showcase!

The Wedding Showcase presented by The U.S. Hotel Tavern with Taylor’Design & Events and SLY Photography is Sunday, February 19, 2023, from 12 PM to 3 PM at the U.S. Hotel Tavern’s Liberty Hall. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Susan L. Y. Cashner of SLY Photography and Maddy Rairie of Maddy Rairie Music to hear all about the event.

With over 30 vendors ranging from musicians for your big day to photographers who will capture every special moment, the venue itself, and of course boutiques to help you pick the perfect dress — The Wedding Showcase will introduce you to the folks ready to help couples plan every aspect of their wedding!

Brides and grooms and engaged couples will enter the event for free. All guests are $5 at the door. The first 50 brides and grooms to pre-register will receive a tote bag from Lightning Bug Gift Co. Plus — two lucky attendees will each win a cash prize of $1,000.

Maddy Rairie of Maddy Rairie Music plays a medley of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me” and The Police’s “Every Breath You Take” and a traditional wedding song “Fools Rush In.” Follow Maddy on Facebook!

Vendors will be located in the U.S. Hotel Tavern’s Liberty Hall, The Canal Place Shoppes, and Boro Coffee Co.

Susan Cashner from SLY Photography shoots weddings and boudoir sessions for brides who want to present something extra special to their partners on the Big Day.

Maddy Rairie plays violin for wedding ceremonies and receptions. She is also a music teacher.