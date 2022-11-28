HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Playtime Pottery is a Paint your own Pottery studio that offers a wide variety of pottery painting, canvas painting, private parties, ladies’ nights, and events.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Kiki Callahan, owner of Playtime Pottery, about her holiday ornaments that you can paint and customize. Make memories while creating your pottery pieces and then gift them to friends and family this holiday season.

Callahan shows us some puffy ornaments — like the Christmas tree and the snowman! There are also stars, avocados, hot cocoa mugs, and more designs to choose from. Each ornament is perfect for the Christmas tree or as a gift topper.

Playtime Pottery is hosting its Ornament Sale from November 30th through December 11, 2022. All ornaments are buy 3, get 1 free!

Make gifts and make memories! This is a “walk-in” sale only. It does not apply to private parties, and it is not available for “take and make” due to supply issues with glazes.

For all the details, head over to their Facebook page at Playtime Pottery.

In the spirit of “gifting experiences,” Callahan has also created a 2023 Coupon Book. This book contains 12 coupons, one for each month, and a bonus coupon for your birthday month. This book is a value of $175, but costs just $100. This ensures an experience every month, and an awesome piece of pottery to cherish forever! It’s a win/win and an amazing gift!