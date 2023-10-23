DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend with your furry friends? Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Chris Schezzini, owner of Poochey Chef, to hear all about her big Halloween Event happening on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Get your pet photos with the spooky backdrop and props starting at 10 a.m. Bring your appetite! The Dirty Soda Shack, Meatball Madness, Matty’s Subs, and Jackie’s Groovy Cheese Truck will be there. at 4:30 p.m. the doggie Halloween Costume Contest kicks off. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar will be celebrity guest judges.

