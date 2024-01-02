ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — One of the biggest stories to kick off 2024 was an animal hoarding case discovered in Bedford County. This is a case that shook many in our community as 90 dogs were recovered from that home and are now on the road to recovery. This pair that you see here, is a set of twin boy poodle pups named ‘Bert and Ernie.” They are both about one year in age, and are a bit timid and anxious as they are discovering the world for the very first time. Many of the animals that were found were in crates permanently, so they are very new to the concept of things like walking on a leash, or using the bathroom outside.

Shelter representatives, Joseph Zolna and Kristina Daversa stopped by to explain more about the situation in which these animals were found. Many of them are not up for adoption quite yet, as many are working on getting acclimated and healthy to be able to find their forever home.

Bert and Ernie do not need to be adopted together as a pair. These pups will require a bit of care and support as they have lived a very deprived life so far.

The shelter relies on various donations from the community and fundraisers to keep their programs up and running. Caring for these animals on an around the clock basis, requires a lot of time and attention throughout the year. One of their biggest fundraisers that people look forward to every year is the Chili Fest & Wings event. It’s happening again this year at the Bavarian Aid Society in Altoona on Saturday January 20th at 6pm. Tickets can be found at both locations of Thompson Pharmacy and at their office as well (VIP tickets will need to be purchased at the shelter). Tickets are $25 for general admission and $40 VIP, which includes early entrance and a door prize.

For more information about the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society, click here