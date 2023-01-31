ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Acne breakouts are something that everyone deals with at some point in their lives. Many people associate having pimples with our teen years, but for many adults, breakouts are still a skin issue that has to be delt with every day.

There are many myths and misconceptions surrounding acne, but Dr. Sandra Lee also known as “Dr. Pimple Popper” is helping us understand more about acne, why people get it, and how to deal with it.

“The key is understanding why we get breakouts, and it has so much to do with hormones,” says Dr. Lee. “That’s why when we’re teenagers we get more breakouts than other times in our lives. Our hormones are at a high.”

In fact, acne is the most prevalent skin disease, affecting up to 80% of people at some point during their lives. And for those suffering from breakouts well past their teenage years, understanding what’s causing them is crucial.

“Women especially suffer from breakouts because our hormones fluctuate. But men get them too, they also have a surge in their hormones and drop in them too,” says Dr. Lee. “It really can effect all genders at any age.”

Board certified dermatologist Sandra Lee, MD, popularly known as “Dr. Pimple Popper” discusses why she joined the newly launched AH-ha! It’s Acne Hormones campaign to “pop” common acne myths. She also explains the role that hormones play in causing acne regardless of gender or age.

Dr. Lee also spoke about speaking with a dermatologist about getting their acne treated. “People should definitely look at getting on medication if their acne bothers them.”

She says medication is recommended if you have severe acne, because severe breakouts can cause acne scarring on your face later in life.

“For example one of the biggest myths that you’ve probably heard is greasy food. Right? We’ve all heard our parents tell us not to have greasy food because it will make your breakouts worse. But you know, greasy food doesn’t cause you to break out, unless you were to rub it all over your face,” says Dr. Lee.

Dr. Lee is best known for her hit TV show “Dr. Pimple Popper” and viral pimple-popping videos that many people can’t get enough of.

