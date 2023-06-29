ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An old, iconic Dragway in Tipton, PA is doing their very first memorial reunion on Saturday July 1st at a social club in Altoona. The Peterson Dragway was quite the place to be in the 60s. Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar sat down with committee member Bob Kutz to learn more about this reunion and what it means for the community. “The track closed in 1977. It began in 1966. It was run by the Peterson Family. Paul Peterson was the owner of the airstrip and some people approached him locally to create a local racetrack, and that’s exactly what they did. For years it was a hub for activity. Many Sundays there were thousands [of people] there. He incorporated a lot of shows, there were many many classes and a lot of locals raced there including myself,” says Kutz.

“It’s in Tipton PA, the track is still physically there. Unfortunately in ’77 they decided to close and a lot of us racers went elsewhere,” says Kutz.

Bob showcased some old photos of his “ride” back in the day as well as some of the many trophies that he was able to take home from his time racing.

“This is free to the public. You can come to The Unter Uns and have a beverage, and have something to eat. We also will have 50 automobiles that will be there on display that have committed to coming as well as the drivers,” says Kutz.

The 1st Annual Peterson Memorial Drag Reunion will take place on Saturday July 1st from 4-7pm at the The Unter Uns located at 1401 Van Buren Avenue in Altoona.