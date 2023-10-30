ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — LaVonne Falbo from Statement Designs shows Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar how to create a delicious cheese ball shaped like a pumpkin!

Ingredients:

Pumpkin Cheese Ball

2 packages of cream cheese softened

I package real bacon bits

I package shredded cheddar cheese

Onion powder

Garlic powder

1 Green or red pepper with stem

Saran wrap

Twine

Spread out a large sheet of plastic wrap. Sprinkle about a 1/4 cup of the shredded cheddar cheese onto the plastic wrap. Then top with cheeseball mixture. Take the rest of the shredded cheddar cheese and sprinkle it onto the tops and sides of the cheese ball. You can do two layers of cling wrap. It needs to be well-wrapped and wrapped tightly. Then wrap with twine! Watch the video to see how. Statement Designs is located inside Atlas Furniture Imports in the Logan Valley Mall.

