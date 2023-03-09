ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The RE/MAX Realty Bowl-A-Thon is happening Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 1 PM to 4 PM at the Pleasant Valley Recreation Center. The event benefits the Children’s Miracle Network and Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with organizer Tracy Wilt from the RE/MAX Results Realty Group to hear about this fun event that gives back to an amazing cause.

RE/MAX Realty in Altoona has been giving back to the community since 2004 with this great event, and this year marks the return of the Bowl-A-Thon after it was sidelined during the pandemic.

Miracle Kid Caley Halerz and her family will be in attendance to support the cause.

The bowling lanes are full but guests are still welcome to participate in the basket auction, DJ, and after-party at the 4D’s Lounge.